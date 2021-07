A dead body was discovered Saturday inside of a doghouse at an Andover Township, N.J., home, leading to the arrest of two men who allegedly moved it there, police said. Officers were called to a home on West Lakeview Avenue at noon on July 3 after they received the report of the body. When they arrived, members of the family that lived there told them they found the body underneath a deck in the doghouse, according to a statement from the Andover Township Police.