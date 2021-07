YPSILANTI, MI - Ripped chairs, mattresses, trash bags and other debris were stacked around a dumpster at Huron Heights Tuesday, evidence of the flood that wreaked havoc on residents of Austin Street within the apartment complex between June 25-26 By the afternoon on July 6, dump trucks were picking up the discarded items from the homes of 23 adults and 19 children displaced by the damage. While the apartment complex has addressed the debris, they are still mum on the future of these residents.