Linux Foundation Launches GitOps Training
The two new courses were created in partnership with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Continuous Delivery Foundation. SAN FRANCISCO – GITOPS SUMMIT – June 22, 2021 – Today at GitOps Summit, The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, and Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the open-source software foundation that seeks to improve the world’s capacity to deliver software with security and speed, have announced the immediate availability of two new, online training courses focused on GitOps, or operation by pull request, a powerful developer workflow that enables organizations to unlock the promise of cloud native continuous delivery.www.linux.com