Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, NE

Ricketts’ Stop 30 x 30 town hall tour coming to Pickrell, York

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICKRELL, NE - Gov. Pete Ricketts is continuing his tour of the state to denounce a presidential executive order. Town hall events in York and Pickrell this week are the seventh and eighth on his Stop 30 x 30 tour. His efforts concern an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to develop a plan to conserve at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030. The order is vague but Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has told reporters the government isn’t going to seize land. Ricketts doesn’t buy it.

sandhillsexpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pickrell, NE
York, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
York, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Crp#The York Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy