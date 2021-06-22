Ricketts’ Stop 30 x 30 town hall tour coming to Pickrell, York

PICKRELL, NE - Gov. Pete Ricketts is continuing his tour of the state to denounce a presidential executive order. Town hall events in York and Pickrell this week are the seventh and eighth on his Stop 30 x 30 tour. His efforts concern an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to develop a plan to conserve at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030. The order is vague but Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has told reporters the government isn’t going to seize land. Ricketts doesn’t buy it.