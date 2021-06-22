Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Coon Rapids, or 9 miles west of Jefferson, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Scranton and Ralston. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, IA
City
Greene, IA
City
Carroll, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
City
Scranton, IA
City
Coon Rapids, IA
City
Ralston, IA
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Animals#Severe Thunderstorm#Carroll Greene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy