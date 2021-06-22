Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM EDT * At 738 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wellington, moving east at 20 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Park, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Port Of Palm Beach and Golden Lakes.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloud Lake, FL
City
Palm Springs, FL
City
Wellington, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
City
North Palm Beach, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Riviera Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
City
Lake Worth, FL
City
Lantana, FL
City
Ocean Ridge, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Haverhill, FL
City
Lake Park, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Coastal Palm Beach County#Inland Palm Beach County#Nws Miami#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy