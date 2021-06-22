New Jersey Supreme Court upholds past expansion of Newark charter schools
New Jersey’s high court on Tuesday upheld the state’s 2016 decision to allow several Newark charter schools to expand, rejecting a bid to reverse the schools’ growth. But the state Supreme Court put a potential damper on future charter growth by reaffirming that the state must consider whether a new or expanding charter school would promote segregation. The court also upheld a prior ruling that the state must analyze whether charter expansion would hurt a school district’s budget — but only if the district raises that concern.newark.chalkbeat.org