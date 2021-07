The Milwaukee Bucks got a big night offensively from Khris Middleton as they topped the host Atlanta Hawks 113-102 Sunday night. Khris Middleton scored a playoff career-high 38 points in the contest, including 20 in the fourth quarter to lead the way for the Bucks. He narrowly missed out on a triple-double, grabbing 11 rebounds and passing out seven assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 32 points and 33 points and 11 rebounds. Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez also reached double figures in the scoring department. Trae Young scored 35 points in the loss for the Hawks as his play was hampered in the fourth quarter after tweaking his ankle when he stepped on the foot of a referee.