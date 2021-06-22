Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston police rescue kitten thrown onto freeway

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 15 days ago
HOUSTON — A Houston constable rescued a kitten that was thrown onto a freeway, authorities said in a social media post.

According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a driver threw the kitten onto the main lanes near the North Sam Houston Parkway and the Beltway, KPRC reported.

According to the post, Lt. Dimitrios Fragkias was able to find the kitten, which was still on the main lanes of the highway, and rescue it.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” Herman said in the Facebook post.

Herman did not reveal any information about the driver who threw the animal onto the highway, or whether that person had been detained, KPRC reported.

Herman said the cat was doing all right and will be looking for a new home soon, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

