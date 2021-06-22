Russia says Syria can deliver aid, Turkey not essential

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow disagrees that there is no alternative to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest except from Turkey as the U.N. and many Western countries say. Sergey Lavrov insists deliveries are possible across conflict lines within the country and hints that Russia will block U.N. renewal of the one remaining border crossing whose mandate expires July 10. Sergey Lavrov said in a statement obtained by AP on Tuesday that aid convoys to northwest Idlib from Syria’s capital Damascus are being blocked by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest militant group there, “with the connivance of Ankara.”