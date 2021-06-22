Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Russia says Syria can deliver aid, Turkey not essential

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow disagrees that there is no alternative to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest except from Turkey as the U.N. and many Western countries say. Sergey Lavrov insists deliveries are possible across conflict lines within the country and hints that Russia will block U.N. renewal of the one remaining border crossing whose mandate expires July 10. Sergey Lavrov said in a statement obtained by AP on Tuesday that aid convoys to northwest Idlib from Syria’s capital Damascus are being blocked by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest militant group there, “with the connivance of Ankara.”

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Turkey#Humanitarian Aid#United Nations#Ap#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Syria
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tajikistan asks Russia-led bloc for help on Afghan border

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Tajikistan on Wednesday called on members of a Russian-led military bloc to help it deal with security challenges emerging from Afghanistan, hours after Moscow pledged to defend its regional allies affected by the unrest. The security situation in Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated as foreign troops withdraw after 20 years, and hundreds of Afghan servicemen have crossed the border with Tajikistan in response to advances by the Taliban.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia Says Afghan Situation Can Swiftly Worsen, Pledges Help if Needed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the situation in Afghanistan had a tendency to swiftly deteriorate and said Moscow was ready to defend its regional allies if necessary. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told Emomali Rakhmon, the president of Tajikistan, that Moscow would...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Russia pledges COVID-19 vaccines for North Korea

July 7 (UPI) -- Russia said it would donate COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment to "neighbor" North Korea, while dismissing speculation the Kim Jong Un regime was experiencing a surge of cases. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Wednesday that Moscow is in talks with Pyongyang and a supply...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar to visit Russia on July 7

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Russia on a three-day visit that begins on Wednesday, July 7, the ministry of foreign affairs said today. During his July 7-9 visit, Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister...
WorldForeign Policy

Western Powers Face Russia in Syrian Aid Clash

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: The U.N. Security Council discusses a resolution on expanding cross-border aid to Syria, 110 people are still missing after Japan’s mudslides, and the world this week. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here.
WorldUS News and World Report

China Wants Cross-Border Aid and Sanctions Relief for Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China said Tuesday it wants the U.N. Security Council to not only extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries but to tackle the impact of Western sanctions and the need to expand deliveries across conflict lines. His comments came as the 15 council nations...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia skips U.N. talks on Syria cross-border aid access -diplomats

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia skipped U.N. Security Council negotiations on Tuesday on whether to extend approval for cross-border aid access into Syria, diplomats said, as China pushed for "solutions" to its concerns about unilateral sanctions and aid transparency. The council mandate for the long-running U.N. operation delivering...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Russia says situation in Afghanistan could deteriorate quickly

Russia on Wednesday said the situation in Afghanistan could "swiftly deteriorate" amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops, offering assistance to neighboring Tajikistan over the wave of Afghan forces fleeing the Taliban. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon that Moscow would aid the former Soviet territory if...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Russia warns US on relocating withdrawl from Afghan

Moscow [Russia], July 6 (ANI): Russian Special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has warned the United States that the process of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan should not turn into a redeployment of the US and NATO infrastructure to the countries of Central Asia. Russia has already sent such a...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

France: West Will Stop Syria Aid if No Delivery Cross-Border

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France warned Russia on Thursday that if humanitarian aid deliveries are allowed only across conflict lines within Syria -- and not from neighboring countries -- Western nations which provide almost all the money will stop the funding. France’s U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere, the current Security...
WorldWNCY

Russia says ‘non-starter’ to allow Syria aid through Iraq

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia’s U.N. envoy Vassily Nebenzia on Wednesday described as a “non-starter” a bid to reopen a second border crossing into Syria from Iraq for aid deliveries and he is only discussing a possible extension of U.N. approval for a crossing from Turkey. The United Nations has...
WorldMiddletown Press

Russia rejects renewing aid from Iraq to Syria's northeast

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador on Wednesday called a proposal to reopen a border crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast for delivering humanitarian aid “a non-starter.” He also refused to say what will happen to the only crossing now in operation, from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy