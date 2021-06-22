Justin Clark, CCIM, SIOR

Justin Clark is the CoFounder of Clark Gaines Properties. Justin begins and ends each day with his clients at the top of his priority list, making sure that he surpasses their every need. Justin's extensive knowledge and understanding of the ever growing Houston commercial market ensures his clients satisfaction. Outside of work, Justin's passions include his wife and two beautiful daughters, being Chairman of the Gatekeepers HLSR committee, and being active at his church, Foundry UMC.