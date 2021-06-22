Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Justin Clark, CCIM, SIOR

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Clark is the CoFounder of Clark Gaines Properties. Justin begins and ends each day with his clients at the top of his priority list, making sure that he surpasses their every need. Justin's extensive knowledge and understanding of the ever growing Houston commercial market ensures his clients satisfaction. Outside of work, Justin's passions include his wife and two beautiful daughters, being Chairman of the Gatekeepers HLSR committee, and being active at his church, Foundry UMC.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccim#Sior#Clark Gaines Properties#Umc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy