UK Athletics is investigating a Team GB runner over claims he faked a Covid test to fly home after a race in the US. Andy Butchart was named in the British Olympic team for Tokyo yesterday but his spot is now in jeopardy over claims he made on an episode of The Sunday Plodcast, The Times reported. In the now-deleted episode, Butchart reportedly discussed changing the date on an old PCR test in order to gain entry to the UK.