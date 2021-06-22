Cancel
Martensdale, IA

Viola Martin

By Spencer Dirks
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Viola Dorene Martin, 82, of Martensdale, IA will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Martensdale Community Church, Martensdale, IA. Burial will follow services in the Saint Charles Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Martensdale Community Church where family will be present to greet friends. Memorials may be given in Viola’s name to the Martensdale Community Church. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.

