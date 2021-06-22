Dining with Daniel | Tune in for a slice of The Pizza Series

The Pizza Series is now in Scotts Valley. Chef and World Pizza Champion Team member Matt Driscoll is bringing his 24 years of pizza skills to Santa Cruz County. Driscoll’s journey started as a busboy in a pizza shop in San Jose. He then moved to working at a Dominos in Santa Cruz where he learned how to make pizza in a fast-paced environment. From there he worked at Straw Hat Pizza, Pizza My Heart, Whole Foods, Bantam, Off the Grid in the Bay Area, and finally opened his own shop, The Pizza Series.