Fatal motorcycle crash near Lompoc prompts road closure

LOMPOC, Calif. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon which resulted in a closure of a busy roadway in the Lompoc Valley.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Gate and Purisima roads.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log , a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a crash.

Purisima Road, which is one of the main throughways in the Lompoc Valley, was closed between Rucker Road and the Highway 246 roundabout. Mission Gate Road was also closed.

At around 5:25 p.m., all roads were reopened, CHP said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said first responders found the motorcyclist on the roadway suffering from serious injuries. Bertucelli said the motorcyclist, identified as a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The driver of a sedan told officers on scene that they were attempting to turn left onto Purisima Road from Mission Gate Road.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist was traveling on Purisima in the direction of the turning car. For reasons that are under investigation, the rider "laid down" his motorcycle and was ejected directly into the path of the turning vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. CHP said drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in this crash.

