Richmond, VA

Touchdown Club of Richmond names VMI’s Wachenheim its Bobby Ross Coach of the Year Award winner

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 15 days ago
Famed football coach Bobby Ross (at left) with VMI head football coach Scott Wachenheim. (Courtesy the Touchdown Club of Richmond)

The Touchdown Club of Richmond recently presented the Bobby Ross Coach of the Year Award for the 2020-21 football season to Scott Wachenheim, head football coach at VMI.

The presentation was made on June 17 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, as the Virginia Military Institute Alumni hosted its “Evening with VMI Athletics.” Making the presentation on behalf of the TD Club was the award’s namesake, famed coach Bobby Ross, a 1959 VMI graduate and current Henrico County residents.

While the 2020-21 football season was impacted by the pandemic, many Football Championship Subdivision teams played a spring season, and VMI made the most of it, posting a 6-2 overall record and winning the Southern Conference football championship for the first time since 1977.

The SoCon title also earned the Keydets their first-ever trip to the NCAA FCS playoffs, as well as their first-ever national FCS ranking. VMI was nationally ranked 12th in both of the final FCS football polls.

Wachenheim completed his sixth and most successful season at VMI and is now the longest-tenured NCAA Division I coach in the state.

The Bobby Ross Coach of the Year Award is one of several collegiate awards selected by the membership of the Touchdown Club of Richmond following the completion of each college football season. The organization is a 501(c)(3), sports-social organization, based in Richmond.

In naming the Coach of the Year Award for Richmond native Ross, the club is honoring a legendary career by a football coach who won a national championship with Georgia Tech in 1990 and, then, following the 1994 NFL season, guided the then San Diego Chargers to their only Super Bowl appearance.

Ross and his wife, Alice, live in Henrico.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

Allen & Allen honors 'Hometown Heroes'

The personal injury law firm of Allen & Allen recently announced 20 recipients of its Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award, including three from Henrico and at least one other with strong Henrico ties. Josh Green, Rob Reid, Ronald Gerber, Michael Robinson and the rest of this year's class join...

