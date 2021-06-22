Cancel
California oil regulators delay health, safety rules again

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE - Associated Press
 15 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California oil regulators have missed another deadline to release new rules aimed at improving health and safety measures for people living near oil and gas drilling sites. Regulators had said it would release rules in the spring after missing a December deadline. Environmental advocates say their failure to deliver will further harm communities living near wells. They're urging Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to immediately implement a buffer zone between wells and homes and schools. California is a major oil-producing state and has no statewide rules on how far wells must be from where people live, work or go to school, though other oil-producing states do, like Texas and Pennsylvania.

