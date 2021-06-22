‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Rolls Out Release Date
Autobots, get ready to roll out! We finally have a release date for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts starring Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback. The Steven Caple Jr. film is coming out on June 24, 2022, and will take us back to the 90s. Does that mean we'll get a 90s-inspired Optimus Prime? We did get a glimpse of the Optimus Prime we knew from the cartoons at the end of Bumblebee, but who knows what Transformers: Rise of the Beasts holds for the future of the franchise.collider.com