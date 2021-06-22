‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Rolls Out Release Date

The seventh, undoubtedly explosive, addition to the Transformers universe is on the way, Paramount announced on Tuesday. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which recently entered production, will draw from the mythology of the 1996 Beast Wars cartoon and toy line. Taking place in 1994, after Bumblebee but before the Michael Bay installments, Rise of the Beasts will follow the clash between the Maximals (descendants of the Autobots) and the evil Predacons, as well as new movie villains, the Terrorcons. Director Steven Caple Jr. explained at Tuesday’s announcement that the Maximals are “prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.” The Terrorcons, he added, “are a new threat to this universe. When the Terrorcons enter the film, when they disrupt our movie, you’re gonna feel it.” As for the human stars of the upcoming film, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will play a military vet and a museum researcher, respectively. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to premiere on June 24, 2022.