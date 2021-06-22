How Emily Blunt Felt When She Joined John Krasinski In A Quiet Place
Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski — who also happen to be married — are each famous in their own right. Blunt first rose to prominence as the snarky first assistant to Miranda Priestly in 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada" opposite Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. Since then, she's gone on to star in a range of films, from the 2016 thriller "The Girl on the Train" to "Mary Poppins Returns" in 2018. Krasinski, meanwhile, became a household name with his breakthrough role as Jim Halpert on "The Office." Since then, he's gone on to have a successful film career, both in front of and behind the camera.www.looper.com