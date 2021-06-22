How Emily Blunt Felt When She Joined John Krasinski In A Quiet Place

Deep in the Amazon jungle, along a riverbank hiding more dangers than you could ever imagine, lies a Brazilian port town bustling with activity. Traders and merchants from all over the early 20th-century world barter in the marketplace, travelers and laborers alike kick back with a hard drink in the hotel or taven, and tourists travel up and down the river to take in the exotic locale. It's a place as alive and thriving as the jungle surrounding it. And just as dangerous, too. Nilo, a shrewd and opportunistic businessman, owns this town and just about everything in it, but it's the one thing he doesn't own that has his full attention when we arrive.