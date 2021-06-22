Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Emily Blunt Felt When She Joined John Krasinski In A Quiet Place

By Nikki Munoz
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski — who also happen to be married — are each famous in their own right. Blunt first rose to prominence as the snarky first assistant to Miranda Priestly in 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada" opposite Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. Since then, she's gone on to star in a range of films, from the 2016 thriller "The Girl on the Train" to "Mary Poppins Returns" in 2018. Krasinski, meanwhile, became a household name with his breakthrough role as Jim Halpert on "The Office." Since then, he's gone on to have a successful film career, both in front of and behind the camera.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Ben Falcone
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#The Office#Et Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why John Krasinski Picked Director Jeff Nichols for A Quiet Place 3

Audiences are still reeling from the whispered frights of director John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II, but there's not time to relax, with a third movie in the hugely successful horror franchise already in development. The follow-up won't be directed by Krasinski again however, with Mud director Jeff Nichols being brought in to helm the project in his stead. Now, Krasinski has offered some insight into how he will be continue to be involved in the next installment, and why he believes Nichols is the perfect visionary to take over.
CelebritiesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Watch Emily Blunt take a lie detector test (video)

Emily Blunt takes Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test. Does she prefer the British Office over the American version? Has her husband, John Krasinski, ever called her “Pam” by accident? Would she say the last name “Blunt” is better than “Krasinski?” Is she a part of her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci’s, Tucci Gang?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

“In Kevin I Trust”: John Krasinski Touches On Fantastic Four Fan Love, MCU Possibilities After Director Is Signed

In recent months, the MCU’s Fantastic Four film has gone from rumor to planned Phase Four reality. Everything seems to be in place, with Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jon Watts set to direct and rumored talks with top Hollywood writers. While the film is in the initial stages of development, Marvel fans haven’t been shy about voicing their opinion on potential castings. That’s why for months, A Quiet Place II’s John Krasinski has been touted by many as the only option for Mr. Fantastic. The actor recently spoke up about Fantastic Four fan love and joining the MCU.
Moviesarcamax.com

Emily Blunt: Jungle Cruise is inspired by Romancing the Stone

Emily Blunt says 'Jungle Cruise' is a lot like 'Romancing the Stone'. The 38-year-old British actress stars as eccentric scientist Dr. Lily Houghton in Disney's new adventure film which is inspired by the ride of the same name at Disney World theme parks across the globe. Emily's alter ego relies...
Moviesalleynews.org

Movie Corner: A Quiet Place II

A Quiet Place ll is the real deal judging from the stellar original A Quiet Place (2018) which puts us on edge often and with oompah such not to be easily forgotten. Not long ago, my faith in the horror genre stood near nadir, well, at least since the days of John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978) and Sean S. Cunningham’s Friday the 13th (1980), both palatable horror films. But my confidence slowly returns with horror pictures such as the Spanish film The Orphanage (2007), It Follows (2015) and Get Out (2017), all intelligent films.
MoviesOmaha.com

Movie Review 'A Quiet Place: Part Two'

Have you ever been to a movie where it made you feel guilty for crunching on popcorn?. Well I did this last weekend when I went to see “A Quiet Place: Part Two,” where even the slightest snack being unwrapped or popcorn ingested broke the tense silence of the film and drew the ire of the theater.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Emily Blunt and The Rock Spar Over Headline Credits

Many Rock fans know about Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s entertaining banter back and forth with one another. Swapping mild insults and comical jabs, the pair of actors created a jovial comedy that is now branching out to Johnson’s other co-stars. With a high level of seriousness backed only by sarcasm and absurdity, Emily Blunt and The Rock are sparring over headline credits for Disney’s Jungle Cruise.
Movieswaitsburgtimes.com

At the Liberty: A Quiet Place Part II

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
MoviesEmerald Media

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is a refreshing follow up

Some movies just don’t need a sequel. It’s easy to think of a wonderful movie that’s bogged down by the existence of its plotless continuation (think “Grease” vs. “Grease 2,” “Split” vs. “Glass” or “Blair Witch” vs. “Book of Shadows”). Oftentimes, these sequels fade into insignificance after their release. “A Quiet Place Part II” will not follow that narrative. The rockstar cast and captivating plot make it an engaging follow up to the first film of the series.
MoviesCollider

'Jungle Cruise': Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Tell Us What Makes a Great Disney Adventure Movie

Deep in the Amazon jungle, along a riverbank hiding more dangers than you could ever imagine, lies a Brazilian port town bustling with activity. Traders and merchants from all over the early 20th-century world barter in the marketplace, travelers and laborers alike kick back with a hard drink in the hotel or taven, and tourists travel up and down the river to take in the exotic locale. It's a place as alive and thriving as the jungle surrounding it. And just as dangerous, too. Nilo, a shrewd and opportunistic businessman, owns this town and just about everything in it, but it's the one thing he doesn't own that has his full attention when we arrive.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman And Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Have Cameos In Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy

After several delays and release date reshufflings, Free Guy is finally due out this August. The high concept action-comedy features Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer – with the Killing Eve star in her first major blockbuster role – alongside Taika Waititi and Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery. Not only that, but it’s now been revealed that the upcoming movie will contain a bunch of other familiar faces in surprise cameos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy