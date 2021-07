Lionel Messi he is a free player for the first time in two decades. Yes, although it sounds difficult to understand, from 19:00 in Argentina, 00:00 in Spain, the legendary player from Rosario is no current contract with Barcelona. The signing to renew the link did not occur before the deadline and, for the moment, there is no legal link between the footballer and the Catalan institution. But there are also no great reasons for the Catalans fans to worry more than necessary: ​​in Europe they assure that its continuity will become official sooner rather than later.