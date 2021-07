Friday wasn’t an ordinary night at Fenway Park. Not only were the Red Sox hosting the Yankees for the first time this season, but the club also was celebrating one of the best players in the history of the franchise. Boston honored Dustin Pedroia prior to the series opener against the Bronx Bombers, and the festivities included everything from a heartfelt message from David Ortiz, a surprise appearance by Ric Flair and a ride in the home run cart for the former second baseman.