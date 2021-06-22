America's Catholic bishops are trying to punish Biden for his stance on abortion
Catholics and Protestants used to literally fight each other in the streets of U.S. cities like Philadelphia. Back in the 19th century, it was the ethnic and religious antagonism that fueled these brawls. Now, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is fighting a different sort of battle, against a different sort of “enemy.” The bishops are lining up to deliver below-the-belt hits to a fellow Catholic, President Joe Biden. And instead of fists, they are using a Communion wafer, the “body of Christ,” to wage political division.www.msnbc.com