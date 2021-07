Los Angeles, CA – June 23, 2021 – U.S. Olympic Women's Water Polo Team Head Coach Adam Krikorian announced the 13 athletes that will be nominated to represent Team USA at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, earlier today at a press conference in Los Angeles. Final approval of the selections is required by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and will be announced at a later date. The roster for the two-time defending Olympic champions and three-time defending World Champions features eight returners from the Rio Olympic Games and two-returners from the London Olympic Games. Two-time Olympic champions Maggie Steffens (captain) and Melissa Seidemann anchor a squad that will welcome five first-time Olympians.