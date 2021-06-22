Children rescued after tubing accident on river in western NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Two children were rescued after a tubing accident Monday on the French Broad River in Asheville, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

Firefighters said two adults and two children were tubing when they hit a rock and flipped about 3 p.m. The children floated away.

Two people on shore saw what happened and jumped in to help. They got the kids up on a rock until rescue crews arrived with a boat.

Firefighters recommend people wear life jackets and helmets when on moving water.

