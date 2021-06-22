Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Children rescued after tubing accident on river in western NC

By WLOS
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fF2dg_0acS0KT200

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Two children were rescued after a tubing accident Monday on the French Broad River in Asheville, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

Firefighters said two adults and two children were tubing when they hit a rock and flipped about 3 p.m. The children floated away.

[Body of fourth tuber, age 7, has been found in North Carolina river]

Two people on shore saw what happened and jumped in to help. They got the kids up on a rock until rescue crews arrived with a boat.

Firefighters recommend people wear life jackets and helmets when on moving water.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
41K+
Followers
52K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Accidents
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tubing#Accident#French#Abc#Wlos#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Helmets
Related
SocietyPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Families, rescuers hold vigil near collapsed building

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Family members and rescue workers held a vigil Wednesday night near the site of a collapsed Florida condo building shortly after officials announced that they had given up hope of finding any survivors. The gathering began shortly after 7 p.m. with a rabbi reciting a...
Tuskegee, ALPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Ex-Tuskegee mayor tries to topple Confederate monument with saw

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — The former mayor of Tuskegee attempted to remove a Confederate monument with his own hands, using an electric saw to try and topple the statue. Johnny Ford, currently a Tuskegee councilman, went into the city’s downtown area on Wednesday and began sawing the leg of the statue before Macon County’s sheriff halted the operation, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.
Indiana StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana police officer was fatally shot outside a federal office building in Terre Haute, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. EDT, according to Terre Haute Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Adamson. The officer, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was shot at the federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse, the Tribune-Star of Terre Haute reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy