Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

John Hood | Government shouldn’t set prices

By John Hood Carolina Journal
Posted by 
Anson Record
Anson Record
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvpzy_0acS074q00

RALEIGH — I once found a $20 bill on a sidewalk in Washington, D.C. I picked it up, thus ruining the punchline of an old joke.

Two economists are walking along when one points to a $20 bill. The other shakes his head. “That’s not really there, because if it were someone would already have picked it up.” They keep walking.

The joke works on two levels. For certain advocates of the “efficient markets” hypothesis, which argues that professional money managers can’t outperform market averages over time, the joke satirizes the idea that any chance of making an extra $20 is always snapped up quickly by “the market.”

Regarding public policy, critics tell some version of this joke to ridicule what they understand advocates of free enterprise to be asserting: that markets always produce the best-possible outcomes. No government intervention is required because markets are, in effect, perfect without it.

This is a silly caricature of what most free-marketeers actually believe, however. We recognize that markets are highly imperfect — as are all human institutions. They are imperfect because human beings are imperfect. We have biases. We make mistakes. We yield to temptations.

The real reason to be skeptical of government “fixes” is that the actual human beings who craft and carry out public policies are themselves biased and fallible. Markets do not render perfect outcomes, but attempts to second-guess them often result in government failure.

I think debates about the minimum wage represent a telling case. Over the decades, I have heard many advocates claim that businesses themselves will be better off if government raises the minimum wage. Why? Because if businesses paid much higher wages, that would reduce turnover and make their employees more productive.

Responding to this argument does not require me to insist that all businesses are currently paying all their workers the “right” amount of money. I am willing to grant that some employers could make themselves better off by paying their employees more. What I am not willing to grant is that most employers are so uninformed, so foolish, or so inattentive to maximizing their profits. Minimum-wage advocates are essentially suggesting that the sidewalks of the labor market are blanketed with $20 bills that these uninformed, foolish, inattentive employers refuse to pick up.

If you truly believe that, why waste time arguing with me? You should go pocket those piles of cash. Not only would you personally benefit, but you’d also improve the lives of all those oppressed workers.

Of course markets aren’t perfect. They also bear little resemblance to the economists-on-the-sidewalk joke. Markets are in constant motion. The closer we get to them, the more details we can pick out — but even then our knowledge is constrained.

The reason most industries with lesser-skilled workers don’t already pay $15 an hour is that they see details the politicians and political activists can’t see. They know some of their youngest, least-skilled workers don’t generate anywhere close to $15 an hour in output. If forced to pay them more than their labor is worth, some businesses will let them go. Others will respond by adjusting hours, non-wage benefits, and working conditions in ways that many employees won’t like. Still others will raise consumer prices to offset their higher payrolls.

There are, in other words, real costs associated with picking up “free” $20 bills.

By the way, that $20 bill I saw in Washington was near the front door of a restaurant. I picked up it, took it inside, and left it with the manager, assuming that one of his patrons had accidently dropped it on the way out and might come back to claim it.

Why not pocket it? Because I want to live in a world where dropped cash gets returned to its rightful owner. In a free society, we need not accept any current state of affairs. We always have the power to act to make it better. But that doesn’t require we force our preferences on others.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Anson Record

Anson Record

164
Followers
300
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Anson Record

 https://ansonrecord.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Labor Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessSylva Herald

Stripping jobless benefits and ‘moral hazards’

North Carolina lawmakers have been aiming to kill the additional $300 federal pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) benefit, claiming the money gives unemployed people incentive to avoid work. The bill is even named “Putting North Carolina Back to Work.”. The measure was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week, but as...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Enough: It's time to make vaccinations mandatory

(CNN) — It is time to impose vaccine mandates and passports. The Covid-19 vaccines continue to perform extraordinarily well, but the rate of infection is worsening in unvaccinated populations. The Delta variant is offering a sobering reminder that the pandemic has faded in much of the country but certainly not ended.
Electionstucson.com

Letter: voter suppression laws

Something unprecedented is going on all across the country and those of us who cherish democracy--no matter our politics--need to pay attention. Republican officials in scores of Republican-controlled legislatures are in a frenzy to pass hundreds of laws that restrict access to the polls. In particular, they are targeting college students and people of color. Anyone, in short, deemed likely to vote for Democrats.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

How Worried Should Florida Be About the Delta Variant of COVID?

The delta variant has been circulating for weeks...here are the facts... Over the 4th of July weekend, Florida families gathered for backyard BBQs, fireworks events, pub crawls, and more. As we're starting to get back to something that resembles real life, lurking in the backdrop is a fear that many of us share about the spread of the new Delta variant of COVID-19.
Posted by
The Atlantic

Trump’s Fantasy Legal World

Just like you, Donald Trump has some big summer plans, though his are probably more grandiose: He’s going to be reinstated to the presidency by August, and he’s going to sue Facebook, Twitter, Google’s YouTube, and their respective CEOs for violating his First Amendment rights. The first of these is impossible. The second, which Trump announced during a press conference this morning, is only marginally more likely to succeed.
Congress & CourtsInfopackets

Social Media 'Deplatforming' Law Struck Down

A federal judge has blocked a Florida law that would have made it illegal for social media sites to suspend or ban politicians from posting. The judge said the law was both discriminatory and a breach of the First Amendment. The controversial law was first proposed in February and signed...
Public Healthchagrinvalleytoday.com

DeWine blocks COVID-19 health issues in budget bill

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the $74 billion, two-year state budget into law last week, keeping in place nearly all of its signature policy positions and spending priorities while once again nixing an effort by Republican lawmakers to counter his administration’s methods of handling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The governor also...
Frankfort, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Europe's central bank intensifies focus on climate change

FRANKFORT, Germany -- The European Central Bank has adopted a new approach to managing the economy that would allow the bank to tolerate transitory periods of inflation moderately above its 2% goal and to take greater account of climate change in its forecasting and stimulus programs. The new strategy announced...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

New Trump lawyers include Bhopal disaster, tobacco litigation vet

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's latest legal team includes a Washington, D.C., lawyer who made his name filing personal injury claims in the 1980s and 1990s, and a Connecticut attorney who represented the estate of O.J. Simpson's slain wife. Trump on Wednesday filed federal lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook...
EducationKITV.com

Lawmakers work to override governor's vetoes

Governor David Ige's veto of more than two dozen bills sent state legislators back to work. A third of those bills are closer to becoming law. Some were amended by lawmakers, who also voted to override vetoes on a number of other measures. Budget bills were a big concern for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House deflects blame on rising gas prices

The White House on Tuesday deflected blame on rising gas prices across the U.S., stating that there is sometimes a misunderstanding about what causes prices to rise. “I think there sometimes is a misunderstanding of what causes gas prices to increase and so, to convey to the American people that we’re working on it and certainly the supply availability of oil has a huge impact,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during her Tuesday briefing.
U.S. Politicsctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | We Are Overdue For A New Constitutional Convention

I skipped the Fourth of July this year. I wasn’t in the mood, because I genuinely think that our form of government is in serious trouble. The federal government and the state governments that depend upon it for funding have proven incapable of responding to acute crises, like the pandemic, and long-term crises, such as climate change. Congress hasn’t passed a regular budget in 25 years. The government lurches from fiscal cliff to fiscal cliff, seeming only to function long enough to decide who is the next target for our bombs.
Colorado Statenycfoodpolicy.org

Colorado Farmworker Bill Expands Rights for Agricultural Workers

Policy name: Colorado Senate Bill 21-087: Agricultural Workers’ Rights. Overview: Colorado Governor Jared Polis has passed a bill that will provide farmworkers with minimum wage and overtime pay, as well as labor organizing rights. Location: Colorado. Population: 5.9 million. Food policy category: Social and economic equity, food supply and distribution.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified...
Public Healthmauinow.com

Gov. Ige Vetoes 26 Bills

Governor David Ige today announced that he has vetoed 26 of the 28 bills on his Intent to veto list. Earlier today, the governor sent a Statement of Objections for each of the 26 bills to the Hawai‘i State Legislature, as required by the State Constitution. “There are more bills...

Comments / 0

Community Policy