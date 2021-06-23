New England Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones drawing rave reviews; 3 reasons why he should start

New England Patriots’ timing-based offense

One of the reasons Jones to New England was bandied about a lot ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft is the type of offense coordinator Josh McDaniels runs. Dating back to the Tom Brady era, it has been known as timing-based. That’s similar to what Jones played under at Alabama. It also fits his skill-set to a T.

New England added wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne as well as tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry during NFL free agency. It did so with two things in mind. Add more skill-position talent and find players who fit their scheme. Given his plus-level accuracy, Jones fits that bill, too.

Cam Newton is not the solution for the New England Patriots

An argument can be made that Newton’s struggles last season with the Patriots was a product of him not knowing McDaniels’ offense. It makes sense given that there were no offseason activities last year due to COVID-19 and Newton’s own bout with the virus .

Even then, the former NFL MVP struggled big time in his first season with the Pats. While he did score 12 touchdowns on the ground, Newton threw just eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 starts. He averaged 177.1 passing yards per game and led the NFL’s sixth-worst scoring offense. That’s just not going to cut it.

New England Patriots are not contenders

Even after upgrading on both sides of the ball during an unusually active free-agent period, the Patriots can’t be seen as top-end contenders in the AFC. They are not even in the same league as the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.

Why does this matter? Mac Jones might not boast the most upside of the 2021 NFL Draft class, but he is more pro-ready than any quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence . There’s no reason to believe that the NFL stage will be too big for him as a rookie. Why not let him get that experience in this season and see just how much he’ll have to work on moving forward? It just makes too much sense for the New England Patriots.

