Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Boone; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PLATTE AND EAST CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES At 637 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Newman Grove, or 28 miles northwest of Columbus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Lindsay around 645 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newman Grove, NE
County
Boone County, NE
City
Columbus, NE
City
Omaha, NE
County
Platte County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy