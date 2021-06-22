Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Boone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PLATTE AND EAST CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES At 637 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Newman Grove, or 28 miles northwest of Columbus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Lindsay around 645 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH