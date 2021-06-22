90 Day Fiance’s Jess Caroline Claps Back at Haters Who Say She Married for a Green Card

90 Day Fiancé star Jess Caroline Hanvey is shutting down rumors she married husband Brian Hanvey for a green card exclusively to In Touch 10 months after they wed.

“People [are going to say it] no matter what,” the Brazil native, 27, says about the theory that is constantly resurfacing about her relationship. “Brian and I have a lot in common, like we both like [to] travel, both are vegetarians, we like the same kind of music, the same movies and shows.”

Jess says her and Brian’s shared interests are the reason they make such a great team, especially because they enjoy spending time in each other’s company. “[We] do everything together, going to the gym [and] cooking. I shot his music videos; he takes my pictures. And so, we work together,” the 90 Day Diaries personality raves about the strong “communication” and “friendship” they have after exchanging their vows in August 2020.

“He’s really good,” the red-headed star adds. “Sometimes people date for three years and [stay] married for eight months. And some people [date] for three months and spend [their] life together and [stay] married, you know? So, that means nothing to me,” she explains about their timeline having little significance.

Jess has a lot of exciting milestones ahead as she previously told In Touch that she is now “one step closer” to obtaining her green card. “Getting my employment authorization document is something I have been dreaming of for [a] long time,” the star said at the grand opening of Vanity Beauty Boutique in Las Vegas on June 11.

On top of that, the reality star is also hopeful that she and Brian can one day expand their family, having told In Touch she is considering adoption if they aren’t able to conceive.

Fans first met Jess during season 5 of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, in which she showed the good times with then-boyfriend Colt Johnson and the months leading up to their split. Jess later broke the news that she tied the knot with Brian on the season 5 Happily Ever After? tell-all. The newlyweds went on to appear on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day Diaries.