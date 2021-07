2021 has been a stressful year for Jody Whelan, who runs the small Nashville-based label Oh Boy Records, which his father, the late John Prine, started 40 years ago. In February, Whelan asked a pressing plant for a repress of 1000 vinyl records for one of their newer artists. Normally, a repress takes just a couple of months but the plant told him it would be a year, an unfeasibly long delay. “We started to get a little worried,” said Whelan. “We're having a hard time keeping things in stock. We're making tough choices between what we send to record stores and what we keep on our own online store. We're going to smaller plants and having to spend more per unit.” Whelan said that now, Oh Boy Records is using at least nine different pressing plants to make sure the product gets delivered on time.