2022 tight end Brayden Loftin commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has another commitment for the class of 2022, with Council Bluffs, Iowa tight end Brayden Loftin announcing his decision to attend K-State. "First off I would like to thank God for putting me in the position that I am in today," Loftin said in an announcement on Twitter. 'Huge thank you to all the coaches who have reached out and recruited me during this process. I would also like to thank my friends and family for being there and supporting me no matter what throughout this entire process, I can not thank them enough for all their love and support. I would also like to thank the coaches at Kansas State for giving me this incredible opportunity. With that being said I will be committing to KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY. GO CATS!!"