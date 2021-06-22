Cancel
NEWS: Rising Memphis-based artist Don Lifted shares "Golden" single and music video

By Big Takeover Exclusives
bigtakeover.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having a catalog of multiple albums and mixtapes under his belt, Don Lifted has remained one of Memphis’ best kept secrets. In addition to the steady stream of records he’s been churning out since 2013, Lawrence Matthews has also been a rising star in the fine art world, gaining recognition for his paintings and photography. His deep involvement in his community led him to become the program director of the recently renamed Tone, a local non-profit empowering black youth and providing them the support and structure to excel in the arts.

