Nexters said it is raising financial forecasts for the year as it prepares to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The Limassol, Cyprus and Russia-based company said it grew its financial performance in the first quarter and it has raised its outlook for 2021. The company expects to go public this year, thanks to growth of Hero Wars RPG, a role-playing game with more than 100 million downloads to date on iOS and Android. Hero Wars is one of those games you may not be aware of, but you’ve probably seen its ads. Its main goal is to deliver midcore (hardcore gameplay in short time cycles) gaming to more casual players.