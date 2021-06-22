Cancel
POTUS

Donald Trump’s Statement On Saturday Night Live And Late Night Losers

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 15 days ago
The story that I asked the Department of Justice to go after ratings-challenged (without Trump!) Saturday Night Live, and other late-night Losers, is total Fake News.

It was fabricated, there were no sources, and yet the Lamestream Media goes with it. I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me.

The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond.

With all of that being said, however, I do believe that the 100% one-sided shows should be considered an illegal campaign contribution from the Democrat Party, hard to believe I got 75 million votes (the most of any sitting President) despite all of that, together with a very Fraudulent Election. 2024 or before!

Related: Meadows: DeSantis Won’t Challenge Trump For 2024, Seeks To Be Governor Again To Push A ‘Bold’ Conservative Platform

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
