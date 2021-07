Karl Karlsen is a hardworking man with what seems to be a terrible streak of bad luck. His wife and son both die in accidents nearly 20 years apart. But Karl has a secret -- their suspicious deaths and other "tragedies" have been keeping his bank account full for decades. And now his haunted family is ready to share their story with American Greed. Catch the full story on a new episode of "American Greed" Mondays at 10P ET on CNBC.