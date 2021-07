If you didn’t know this was Johnson’s first track season, well, nobody would blame you. Johnson recorded the following in his debut campaign: 5A 100-meter state champion, third place at the state long jump and third at state with his 4x100 relay team, all of which is to make no mention of what he did in the months prior. Perhaps most notably, the junior set a 100-meter PR of 10.62 seconds, Idaho’s fastest time since 2015. In that event, Johnson also captured the 5A/4A District 6 crown by nearly a full second, clocking in at 10.85 seconds.