Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

A US runner claims a pork burrito caused a positive drug test. Research shows that’s possible but unlikely

FOX43.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, are a month away after being delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means athletes are competing to qualify for the international event. One runner, Shelby Houlihan, who holds the women's American record in the 1,500-meter and 5,000-meter races, will not be...

www.fox43.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Test#Pig Meat#Eating Meat#Urine Test#Positive Test#American#Nih#Wada#Ioc#Rapid Communications#Mass Spectrometry#Non Vegetarian#The Uk Sports Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Top US sprinter suspended for one month after positive marijuana test

Top U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has accepted a one-month ban following a positive marijuana test that could affect her eligibility for the Olympics. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said in a statement that Richardson’s ineligibility period began on Monday. Her suspension was reduced from three months to one because her...
Healthbloomberglaw.com

Employee Drug Testing: Addressing Environmental Exposure Claims

Legalization of marijuana use has rapidly increased over the last decade. Since 2012, 16 states have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, and all but two states (Idaho and Nebraska) have legalized marijuana or its derivatives (e.g., CBD or THC) in some form. It is no surprise perhaps that over that same period, employment drug-test positivity rates have rapidly increased as well.
Sportskisswtlz.com

Star sprinter suspended after positive drug test; Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on “Today.”. “I know what...
Medical SciencePosted by
The Hill

Researchers testing anti-parasitic drug as COVID-19 treatment

The University of Oxford announced Wednesday that researchers are testing an anti-parasitic drug as a COVID-19 treatment. In a statement, Oxford shared that the new trial will include the drug ivermectin, which it said has shown promising results as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients. “Ivermectin is readily available globally,...
SportsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Star Team USA runner faces one-month suspension over failed drug test

A Team USA track and field star faces a one-month suspension of eligibility and might completely miss the Tokyo Olympics after she failed a drug test. Sha’Carri Richardson’s trip to Tokyo was compromised after she tested positive for marijuana use, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said Friday. Her first-place finish of 10.86 seconds in the 100-meter race at the Olympic trials in June has been vacated as a result of the suspension, and she forfeits any medals, points, and prizes she had won.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Hot Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

The compounds found in this hot drink may provide new ways of treating high blood pressure. Both black and green tea contain specific compounds that cause blood vessels to relax and widen, leading to lower blood pressure. The antihypertensive properties of tea could provide promising treatment candidates for lowering blood...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Blood pressure pills recalled over cancer risk

Common drugs used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the UK’s medicines agency after being contaminated with an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stressed that they are recalling batches of the drugs from pharmacies and suppliers rather than patients and that there is no evidence they have caused harm, although investigations are ongoing. The recall affects 31 batches of drugs containing Irbesartan and 2 containing Losartan, medicines which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease in adults who...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy