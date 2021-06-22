Cancel
Engage Raises $10 M, Announces Oasis, Metaverse For Business

By Charlie Fink
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS PLC (VRE.L) creators and operators of the popular social platform ENGAGE for education, training, and conferences, announced it’s raised $10M USD from investors including Octopus Investment Limited UK and is building a metaverse, The Engage Oasis, which it hopes will become “the Linkedin of VR,” according to co-founder and CEO David Whelan.

