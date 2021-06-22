Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Is What A Hot Wheels Of The First Car Ever Built Would Be Like

By Jason Torchinsky
Jalopnik
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll admit, this whole idea came about because a friend loaned me a 3D printer and I wanted to think of something fun to try to make on it. I wanted to make something that I was interested in but I didn’t think existed, because what’s the fun in just duplicating something? I thought about making a model of the first actual working automobile, Nicholas-Josef Cugnot’s 1769 fardier à vapeur (“steam dray” or “steam drag”) but models of that already exist. But you know what doesn’t exist? A Hot Wheels-Fatbax-style, really exaggerated version of the 1769 Cugnot car! Now we’re talking!

jalopnik.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Wagon Wheels#3d#Cugnot Steam Drag#Fatbax#Hotwheelsian#The Hot Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsAutoweek.com

What 40-Year-Old American Car Would You Daily Drive?

A few weeks ago we asked our readers what 40-year-old European car they would daily drive. Such a proposition would have seemed like a stretch if the same question would have been posed in the mid-1980s and necessitated choosing a car from the mid-1940s. But in the modern age it's possible to daily a 40-year-old car with some diligent maintenance and some modest wrenching skills.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Preview - Tiny Cars Big Ambitions!

The iconic cars are back – Hot Wheels Unleashed is an interesting racing game for kids. And for those who have collected famous cars. And for those who have ever stepped on them. Slated for release: September 2021. This text was based on the PC version. In 1968, the Hot...
CarsWVNews

Oakland man on Hot Wheels car quest

OAKLAND — Today will be a big day for Oakland’s Matt Ashby. His car is a finalist in the Virtual Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop, where the winning car will have a chance to compete later this year in a final competition, with the ultimate prize of being immortalized into a Hot Wheels die-cast car to be sold at Walmarts worldwide.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Scrappy Dodge Charger Could Be The Next Hot Wheels Car

Having a car immortalized as a Hot Wheels is one of life's great honors for automotive enthusiasts. Many of the industry's most legendary names grew up playing with the miniature die-cast toys before going on to develop real-life vehicles. The Hot Wheels Legends Tour gives custom car builders a chance to have their creations sold in Walmart stores worldwide as a 1:64 scale toy. Now in its fourth year, the North American leg of the tour just crowned its third finalist, a Dodge Charger Daytona called the "Scraptona."
CarsGeekTyrant

HOT WHEELS Meet MEGA with New Buildable Cars and Trucks

Hot Wheels is known for their cool die-cast cars and thanks to a new partnership with Mattel’s construction brand MEGA, you’ll get to build some vehicles inspired by some of the most iconic Hot Wheels cars. This includes theTiger Shark monster truck and Twin Mill. The new line of MEGA Construx Hot Wheels Collector products are now available at Target with Bone Shaker and Tiger Shark monster trucks kicking things off for $19.99.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Hot Wheels Unleased is Adrenaline Fueled Nostalgia

For many youngsters, I imagine, the world of Hot Wheels die-cast cars is the gateway drug to the great American fantasy of fast cars and an open road, not to mention the world of obsessive collecting as they wander through the toy aisle coveting the dozens of cars, track sets, add-ons and related swag. Since 1968, the Hot Wheels franchise of toys has fueled the automotive fantasies of generations of children. Even in this digital age, kids will spend hours building track layouts and there are entire YouTube channels devoted to adults setting up elaborate Hot Wheels cityscapes.
Carstecheblog.com

Only 15 of these NOVITEC Ferrari F8 N-LARGO Supercars Exist in the World

Limited to just 15-units worldwide, the NOVITEC Ferrari F8 N-LARGO could be the most brutal Tributo yet. Starting from the outside, it boasts a carbon fiber widebody kit, a large rear ducktail spoiler, a front spoiler with side flaps, NOVITEC sport springs that lower the ride height by 35mm, and NOVITEC NF10 NL forged wheels in a staggered 21-inch / 22-inch layout. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
Buying Carshiconsumption.com

One Of Just Four Lamborghini Miura SVJs Ever Built Is Currently For Sale

One of the rarest and most elite Lamborghinis ever built with only four examples ever leaving the factory, the Miura SVJ was an up-specced, high-performance version of the Italian V-12 supercar that featured a slew of upgrades. This included an engine tuned to 418hp, riveted aero-industry aluminum-alloy bodywork with a full aero kit complete with hand-formed wheel arches and pronounced scoops, and track-grade suspension and braking hardware. Despite the tremendously rare nature of the car, one of the four factory-built Miura SVJs has just come up for sale.
Buying CarsJalopnik

What Was Your Most Embarrassing Moment With A Car?

The days of a car enthusiast are a mixture of joy, pain and maybe even some embarrassment. Sometimes things go so wrong that you just want to hide under a blanket. What was your most embarrassing moment with a car?. My embarrassing moments tend to come when I’m selling a...
Video GamesIGN

Hot Wheels Unleashed Gets a Custom Track Builder

Hot Wheels Unleashed, the upcoming arcade-y racing game due out on September 30 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S that aims to channel the playful spirit of the tiny die-cast toy cars you played with as a kid, is adding a custom track builder to its list of features.
CarsJalopnik

Driving A Slammed, Widebody Car Is More Fun Than I Expected

Back in December I wrote about buying a slammed and bagged Volkswagen Jetta TDI wagon that was more or less the antithesis of everything I normally love about cars. Since then, I’ve come to enjoy the experience of rolling around in a lowered car. I’m a sucker for a diesel...
CarsJalopnik

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Debuts With Weird Looks And No Manual Transmission

The BMW 2 Series Coupe has been praised by many as the most authentic modern BMW thanks to its compact size, reasonable curb weight, available manual transmission, and handsome but understated looks. Sadly, one of those ingredients, possibly three, is gone for 2022. I think the new 2 Series looks...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Here's Your First Look at Hot Wheels Unleashed's Track Editor

Hot Wheels Unleashed is shaping up fairly nicely from where we're sitting. Developer Milestone is putting in a solid effort for this licensed racer based on the popular die-cast cars, and we're definitely interested to take it for a spin come 30th September. One aspect we've yet to see is the game's track editor, but today, the studio has shown it off in a new video.
CarsJalopnik

Watch LIVE As We Finally See The Lotus Emira, Lotus' Last ICE Car UPDATING

Lotus has been building small, nimble, sports cars with added lightness since 1948, and so far all of them have been powered by internal combustion piston engines. Today’s launch of Lotus’ latest car, the Emira, won’t change this pattern, but it will mark the end of it: the Emira, known internally by its traditional type number, 131, is said to be Lotus’ final, non-EV car. So it’s a big deal.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae First Look: Last Goodbye

The Lamborghini Aventador is not long for this world. Yet, before it sends the 12-cylinder coupe and roadster to the slaughterhouse, Lamborghini is giving its long-serving flagship model a final farewell in the form of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, which offers Aventador SVJ-like performance in a less—by Lamborghini's standards—ostentatious package.
CarsJalopnik

The New Rivian EV Could Get A Neat 'K-Turn' Pivoting Trick

The upcoming Rivian R1S and R1T electric vehicles feature a growing suite of cool party tricks with practical applications, and a new patent filed for a vehicle maneuver called the “K-Turn” by Rivian seems cleverly simple. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe was “secretly” showing anybody who would listen (including yours truly)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy