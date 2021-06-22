Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hernando, MS

Suspicious package turns out to be water testing kit, Hernando police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pELGv_0acRwhTH00

HERNANDO, Miss. — Police in Hernando, Mississippi, said a “suspicious package” they were investigating Tuesday evening turned out to be a large water testing kit.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated what they describe as a “suspicious package” near the clocktower on the square.

Hernando Police and other agencies are working to confirm whether or not the package poses a threat to public safety.

By 8:40 p.m., officers gave the all-clear and announced that all roadways were back open.

The Hernando Police Department extended its sincerest thanks to Sheriff Bonner and his Bomb Squad Staff of the Shelby’s County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the safe resolution of the situation.

The package turned out to be a large water testing kit that someone’s company left behind next to the clock tower.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hernando, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hernando, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Testing#Hernando Police#Sheriff Bonner#Bomb Squad Staff#County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Oxford, MSPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

71-year-old arrested on fourth DUI charge, sheriff says

OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested on a fourth DUI charge Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said. On Monday, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested 71-year-old Hubbard Vinson of Oxford for DUI 4th. Deputies said they received a call about a reckless driver. They conducted...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

76 kids shot during first half of year in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The frustration with this violence against children doesn’t stop with activists. Trauma doctors said they are fed up, tired of seeing children shot, struggling to survive, some even dying. “It’s getting extremely frustrating that we have to keep having to have this conversation,” said Dr. Regan Williams,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Minnesota investigators hope genetic genealogy can help ID 3 babies found dead in river

RED WING, Minn. — The first unidentified baby pulled from the Mississippi River was a girl, named Jamie by the Minnesota investigators probing her death. Four years after Jamie was found in Red Wing, Jamie’s newborn half-brother, whom detectives called Cory, was pulled from the river just a few miles away, on the edge of Lake Pepin. Four years after Cory, there came Abby, an unrelated newborn whose decomposed remains were discovered in a marina slip near Treasure Island Resort and Casino.
Texas StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Feds seize nearly $2 million in meth at Texas crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a substantial shipment of suspected methamphetamine in Brownsville, Texas, valued at nearly $2 million. The seizure occurred June 30 as a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen who lives in Houston attempted entry while driving a 2014...

Comments / 0

Community Policy