Suspicious package turns out to be water testing kit, Hernando police say

HERNANDO, Miss. — Police in Hernando, Mississippi, said a “suspicious package” they were investigating Tuesday evening turned out to be a large water testing kit.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated what they describe as a “suspicious package” near the clocktower on the square.

Hernando Police and other agencies are working to confirm whether or not the package poses a threat to public safety.

By 8:40 p.m., officers gave the all-clear and announced that all roadways were back open.

The Hernando Police Department extended its sincerest thanks to Sheriff Bonner and his Bomb Squad Staff of the Shelby’s County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the safe resolution of the situation.

The package turned out to be a large water testing kit that someone’s company left behind next to the clock tower.

