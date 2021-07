For a prodigy raised in an unrelenting spotlight, the first thing you notice about Felix Auger-Aliassime is a sense of calm. He’s exceedingly polite, with a pristine white tracksuit that’s perfectly tailored to match the glint in his eye, but even that pales against the grace the Canadian wields on court. A fortnight ago, in Roger Federer’s spiritual home of Halle, Auger-Aliassime came from a set down to secure victory, his youthful power matched by artful precision. Two decades on from Federer’s seminal win against Pete Sampras, this was not quite a passing of the torch, but it is...