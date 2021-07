The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) and Westside Community Center (WCC) teamed over the weekend to host a community event on traffic stops. Over 10 people showed up for the event at the WCC on Saturday titled "What to Expect During a Traffic Stop." Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said it was an opportunity for the public to learn about proper procedure and the roles both the police and the citizen play during these occurrences. Role said the event was positive and that they hope to expand the program to those that are new to driving. He said they want to reach as many people as they possibly can.