Dragon Ball Super Reveals Granolah's Real Strategy All Along

Dragon Ball is one of the most beloved anime series of all time, and it’s what introduced a large portion of the Western population into anime through Toonami as kids. The show has been airing for many years now and has spanned several sequel series and plenty of movies – though many of those movies are no longer canon. Dragon Ball does things a little bit differently when it comes to storytelling, with each story arc being split up into what are known as “Sagas.” Every fan of Dragon Ball Z has their favorite Saga, and it’s almost impossible for one to compare them to each other, but here we are…comparing them. So, how does each Dragon Ball Z Saga stack up against one another? Here’s every major Dragon Ball Z Saga ranked from worst to best! Oh, also…spoilers incoming.