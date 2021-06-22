Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

‘Teeny’ benefits of proposed Pacific trade deal dwarfed by hit from Brexit

By Andrew Woodcock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXmui_0acRwZML00

A new Pacific partnership hailed by Boris Johnson as a key to post-Brexit prosperity has been branded “a drop in the ocean” after official figures showed the government expects it to increase GDP by just 0.08 per cent - less than one-fortieth of the expected economic hit from leaving the European Union .

And Labour warned that the benefit could slump to just 0.017 per cent (£400m) if Malaysia continues to hold out against ratification of the deal, according to figures from the Department for International Trade.

The forecast £1.7bn annual increase in UK exports to countries like Malaysia, Singapore and Australia from membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) contrasts with the £2bn hit in sales of food and drink products alone to the EU in the first three months of this year.

The figures emerged as a new poll found that Britain remains bitterly split over Brexit, five years on from the historic 52-48 vote to Leave on 23 June 2016.

The Savanta ComRes survey suggested that the UK would now vote to Remain in the EU by a majority of 51-49 per cent, but would reject the opportunity to rejoin by the same wafer-thin margin.

Less than a third of respondents (31 per cent) said that Brexit has been a success, with slightly more (34 per cent) branding it a failure. But there was a clear majority (51 per cent) who believed the experience has left the UK more divided, compared to just 13 per cent who said it was more united.

Writing in The Independent , polling guru John Curtice , of Strathclyde University, said that people who reached voting age since 2016 backed Remain by a margin of more than two to one, meaning that there was probably no majority for Leave when the UK finally exited the EU on 1 January.

“Far from being ready to ‘move on’, voters are still deeply divided on the wisdom of the decision to leave the EU,” said Prof Curtice.

And Brexit minister David Frost - the architect of the PM’s EU trade deal, who is currently embroiled in a bitter row with Brussels over Mr Johnson’s customs border in the Irish Sea - admitted that Leavers did not anticipate relations with the remaining 27 members would be as “relatively difficult” as they are now, telling MPs that it was reasonable to expect them to remain “a little bumpy for some time”.

A report by the UK in a Changing Europe thinktank found declining trade with traditional partners across the EU, with Danish exports falling 17 per cent over the long term and the UK slipping from fifth to eighth position in national trade with Germany.

Despite this, Mr Johnson claimed that the decision to leave the EU was now “part of our history” and said that the UK had benefited through being able to put in place a new immigration system, sign a free trade agreement with Australia, make plans to set up freeports and begin negotiations to join the CPTPP.

“This government got Brexit done and we’ve already reclaimed our money, laws, borders and waters,” said the prime minister. “The decision to leave the EU may now part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people.”

But Tory grandee and former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine, now president of the European Movement, said: “Five years on, Brexit is far from ‘done’. It has only just begun and the forecast is ominous.

“Storm clouds are gathering on the horizon, chief among them the threat to the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland. The fishing industry has now voiced its betrayal and the Australian trade deal will slowly erode the competitiveness of British farmers over the next 15 years. Meanwhile, the financial services industry quietly moves its activities to Europe in order to escape the continuing Brexit uncertainty.”

Official estimates of the potential boost to the UK economy from CPTPP membership were branded “teeny”, as it emerged that Liz Truss ’s Department for International Trade (DIT) estimates it will add just £1.8bn - or 0.08 per cent - to UK GDP in 15 years’ time.

London School of Economics trade expert Dr Thomas Sampson told The Independent that this contrasted with the 4 per cent hit to GDP form Brexit forecast by the government’s independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

“A small gain is better than nothing,” said Dr Sampson. “But any potential gains from joining the CPTPP are teeny compared to the costs of Brexit and there is no realistic possibility that CPTPP membership can offset the economic costs of Brexit.”

Launching negotiations to join the CPTPP on Monday, Mr Johnson said membership would “open up unparalleled opportunities” for British businesses, while Ms Truss said that the region is “where Britain’s greatest opportunities lie”.

But Labour’s Emily Thornberry said that the projections published by DIT raised questions over whether membership was worth the risk of undercutting UK farmers and exposing the government to legal action from corporations challenging social and environmental protection’s under the partnership’s Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) mechanism.

“Labour welcomes any trade agreement that will create jobs in our country, help our exporters do more business abroad, and support our economic recovery, and if the CPTPP can offer those benefits, then as a country, we would be foolish not to think about joining,” said the shadow trade secretary.

But she added: “We have to be sure that the benefits are worth the risks, and if those benefits could be as low as a 0.017 per cent increase in GDP, then that is alarmingly small compared to the price we are paying to join.”

Liberal Democrat trade spokesperson Sarah Olney said the government should be focusing on the “mountains” of Brexit red tape depressing commerce with Europe ahead of the more limited benefits of the proposed partnership with far-flung CPTPP members.

“It is shocking that the government is presenting these negotiations as a free trade triumph when the expected benefit to our economy is a drop in the ocean,” she said.

Meanwhile, campaigners from Global Justice Now warned that polluting corporations would use the ISDS mechanism to challenge climate protections in the courts, in what director Nick Dearden branded “an act of environmental vandalism in the year we host COP26”.

But a DIT spokesperson insisted that joining the CPTPP “will not affect our high environmental protections, animal welfare and food standards”.

“ISDS provisions exist to protect British businesses and investments abroad,” the spokesperson said. “It is normal to have these provisions in trade and ISDS does not, and cannot, force the privatisation of public services.”

The spokesperson added: “This part of the world is where Britain’s greatest opportunities lie. UK exports to CPTPP nations are set to increase by 65 per cent until 2030 and, in addition to this growth, comparative static analysis shows an additional increase in trade by £3.3bn as a result of UK accession.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

169K+
Followers
87K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The European Union#Labour#Trans Pacific Partnership#Eu#Savanta Comres#Strathclyde University#Danish#Cptpp#The European Movement#Australian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Related
Real EstateUS News and World Report

UK Housing Boom May Derail Post-Brexit Trade Dreams

LONDON (Reuters) - History suggests Britain's house price surge could threaten hopes of post-Brexit export-powered growth, if finance minister Rishi Sunak uses the housing market to fuel the economy like his predecessors did. Stoked by his tax break on property purchases and a pandemic-driven rush for larger houses as more...
Industrypassengerterminaltoday.com

Heathrow banking on non-EU trade boost, but highlights need for government support

The UK’s Heathrow Airport has highlighted new research that suggests the UK could undergo an economic pivot post-Brexit, with non-EU trade potentially increasing by 20% over the next five years from nearly £473bn (US$653bn) in 2019 to £570bn (US$787bn) in 2025. According to the Centre for Economics & Business Research,...
ChinaPosted by
newschain

Australia trade deal to be drafted by year end, Truss says

The final trade deal with Australia will be fully drafted by the end of the year, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has said. The deal was agreed in principle earlier this year and will see many tariffs removed between the UK and Australia. But the legal text is yet to...
Economyomahanews.net

Why Labour's 'buy British' plan is not going to succeed

The Labour Party has unveiled "make, sell and buy more in Britain" as its post-Brexit vision for the UK. As set out by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, one of the key proposals is to use public procurement more strategically to award a greater number of public contracts to British companies. As she put it, we should be "rethinking how we support our businesses". Unfortunately, it's not going to work.
Economywtvbam.com

UK economy recovering quickly, long-term damage unclear – OBR

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economic recovery from its coronavirus lockdowns has been stronger than expected but it is too early to judge how much long-term damage has been done by the pandemic, a member of the country’s fiscal watchdog said. Charlie Bean, a committee member at the Office for Budget...
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Aviation well placed to lead economic renaissance in UK

New research highlights how the UK could undergo an economic pivot post-Brexit, with non-EU trade potentially increasing by 20 per cent over the next five years from nearly £473 billion in 2019 to £570 billion in 2025. According to the Centre for Economics & Business Research, aviation will need to...
Public HealthInsurance Journal

As UK Eases COVID Rules, Businesses Concerned About Legal Liability

Businesses have been been clamoring for the government to finally reopen the UK economy. Now that face masks and social distancing will be all but dropped, they have a new set of worries. Industry groups, big and small, largely welcomed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s much-anticipated plan to ease COVID-19...
Worldbleedingcool.com

Gosh Comics Suspends European Sales Over Brexit Customs Issues

In the UK, there are no sales taxes or customs duties payable on printed materials, such as comics sold or imported into here. Other countries have different rules. And it seems that, after Brexit, there are repeated border, customs, and sales issues between Britain and the rest of the European Union, often down to paperwork, customs checks, and delays. Many companies have reported such issues, some relocating to mainland Europe as a result. And even stuff that was meant to have been agreed, fouls up in practice. Today, Gosh Comics of London announced that they were going to have to "temporarily suspend shipping to EU countries while we sort out the confusing mess of new VAT on shipping regulations post-1st July."
WorldThe Poultry Site

RSPCA urges UK to act as the EU moves to phase out farm cages

The RSPCA has called on the UK and Welsh Governments to follow suit as the European Commission makes the “incredible” pledge to propose phasing out cage systems for a variety of farmed animals. The Commission announced their response to the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) ‘End the Cage Age’ on 30...
EconomyTelegraph

The mystery of disappearing imports from the EU

Jin Talog organic gin, brewed in a corner of Carmarthenshire, may be proudly Welsh, but it relies on products from all over Europe. Co-founder David Thomas describes how he and business partner Anthony turned to the Continent in their search to create a premium drink: corks from Italy, bottles from France, occasional botanicals from Austria. “Some of these things are really hard or impossible to find in the UK,” he says. “We cannot source them from anywhere else.”
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson warns of Jewish ‘exodus’ from Northern Ireland due to Brexit protocol he signed

Boris Johnson has warned of an “exodus” of Jewish people from Northern Ireland as a consequence of the protocol he agreed as part of his Brexit deal.Mr Johnson told MPs the government had been approached by representatives of the Jewish community in the province who raised fears over supplies of kosher food under post-Brexit trade rules which the PM negotiated and signed in 2019 and which began coming into effect in January.Giving evidence to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson again attempted to blame disruption of food supplies on the European Union’s implementation of the new regulations.He...
POTUSBBC

Post-Brexit trade: UK extends EU-era steel protections

The UK government has made a last-ditch decision to overrule its official post-Brexit trade advisers to extend protections on certain steel products. The protections make it more expensive for British companies to buy foreign steel above certain quantities. Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the move would defend jobs in the...
Personal FinanceUS News and World Report

UK and Singapore Agree Post-Brexit Deal for Financial Services

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it had agreed a partnership for financial services with Singapore as part of its push for post-Brexit trade and investment deals. "Our financial partnership will help increase investment and trade with Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region and boost collaboration on important areas such as fintech and green finance," British finance minister Rishi Sunak said.
Economyinvesting.com

Paris gets new JPMorgan trading hub in post-Brexit push

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)'s new trading hub in Paris on Tuesday, as France pitches for more banking jobs and tries to lure finance workers looking to leave London after Brexit. Banks are spending billions of dollars beefing up their European Union operations post-Brexit to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy