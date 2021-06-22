‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Once Played Final Jeopardy! Alone On Stage

Gone but certainly not forgotten, it has been around eight months since the passing of iconic “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek. The longtime game show host passed away on November 8 of last year at the age of 80. The “Jeopardy!” legend had a long and tiresome battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer that would eventually claim his life. As dedicated as a person can be to their work, Alex Trebek stood behind the “Jeopardy!” host’s lectern for 37 years. It was his intelligence, wit and dignified manner of hosting the famous quiz show that made him a household name. In true Alex Trebek-form, he remained in his treasured position up until the very end, recording his final episodes just days before his death. Now, the game show he dedicated his life to, upholds his memory and legacy by moving forward.