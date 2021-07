Anyone looking to visit Walt Disney World this year should probably pay attention as the company announced it was giving away free trips. The 50th Anniversary of the parks is here and Disney is trying to make some real-life magic for some of the fans. In a post on their blog, the park announced that people could begin nominating “Magic Makers”, individuals who have a positive impact on their community through kindness, generosity, and charity for a chance to win a trip to the park. But this won’t be just any visit, the company would be getting them there for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” You also get a single year’s subscription to Disney+ as well. So, there are all kinds of incentive to nominate someone for this honor. (A lot of people could use a trip to Disney after the last year.)