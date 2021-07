From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Tajiana Ancora-Brown. For the past 57 years, cast members at our Disney Parks and Resorts across the world have been honored with the role of Disney Ambassador, representing the magic of Disney that has symbolized hope for people near and far for decades. The tradition dates back to 1964, when the tenth anniversary of Disneyland was fast approaching and Walt Disney was overwhelmed with requests for appearances and media interviews. To celebrate the milestone and recognize the talented cast members at the theme park, he chose Julie Reihm, a Disneyland cast member, to help him represent the park.