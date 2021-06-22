Spicy?! The Jersey Shore’s Best Thin Crust Pizza Is Made In Brick Township, New Jersey
I love pizza and I love surprises! On Saturday, after my Asbury Park Boardwalk show, I made my way to a cornhole tournament in Wall Township. The 18 person tournament was happening in my best friend's backyard. Unfortunately, it wasn't the best tournament because of the rain and an argument between teams interfered with the good vibes... However, I was pleasantly surprised by a thin crust pizza that I think is the best at the Jersey Shore.wobm.com