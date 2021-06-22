Exploring Finance

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMuch of the debt is short-term, making it extra sensitive to higher rates. Higher Interest Rates would immediately start putting strain on the Federal Budget. The US has over $28 Trillion dollars in debt and it continues to grow at an alarming rate. Even before COVID-19, the problem was becoming unwieldy. Ironically, despite adding $4T+ in debt over the last year, the pandemic may have given the US Government short-term reprieve as it gave the Federal Reserve a green light to drop rates back to zero.

News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessschiffgold.com

IMF Chief Warns of “Sustained” Rise in US Inflation

Even with the CPI rising more than expected every month this year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continues to insist that inflation is “transitory.” But not everybody is buying Powell’s narrative. In a blog post published July 7, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned of a “sustained” inflation rise in the United States.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

June FOMC minutes tatter taper-talk bets; Fed pledges to act if risk materializes

Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve Policy meet released on Wednesday, did not deliver any clue on when or how the US Central Bank would begin to taper fiscal supports for the economy, as Fed policymakers had reportedly sensed that an uneven recovery over recent months had fallen short of engendering the impetus that might have prompted the Central Bank officials to harness a hawkish tone, however, the Fed had agreed to act, if a prolonged rise in inflation indicators or unescapable fiscal risks could materialize.
Credits & Loansfinextra.com

Open Banking To Open Finance: The Path To Fairer Finance

First, there was open banking — a considerable step forward in democratizing the financial services industry. With third-party access to banking via application programming interfaces (APIs), consumers were able to connect with a broader range of financial products and take greater control over their financial future. Now, the wave of...
New York City, NYkfgo.com

NY Fed terminates commercial paper funding facility

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Thursday that it terminated the commercial paper funding facility, an emergency lending program launched during the pandemic to help get credit directly to businesses and households. The dedicated funding vehicle established to purchase commercial paper made its...
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Central banks are speaking up on inequality

The world’s central banks are increasingly using their powerful platform to put a spotlight on inequality. Why it matters: Central banks control the money supply and interest rates, which affects financing costs for everyone. Historically, the Federal Reserve — the central bank of the U.S. — had vague goals including...
Businessswfinstitute.org

From Currency Stability to Policy Making, ECB Agrees to Raise Inflation Target to 2%

At a special meeting, policymakers at the European Central Bank (ECB) agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2% and allow space to overshoot it when needed, according to major news outlets. The current formula is below but close to 2%. This major change in tactics is reversing years of below-target inflation, which had weighed on the euro area’s economic potential. The ECB’s process covered a wide range of other policy issues including how to combat climate change, the interaction of fiscal and monetary policies, employment trends, and globalization. This is all part of an 18-month strategy review.
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady above $1,800/oz as lower yields counter stronger dollar

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday as lower U.S. Treasury yields countered a stronger dollar after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that the central bank is moving towards tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.01...
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.
U.S. Politicsharrisondaily.com

Fed officials discuss timing of reducing bond purchases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials began discussing at their meeting last month the mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases that are used to keep longer-term interest rates …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Economymountainlake.org

FRONTLINE: The Power of the Fed | Preview

When COVID-19 struck, the Federal Reserve stepped in to try to avert economic crisis. As the country’s central bank continues to pump billions of dollars into the financial system daily, who is benefiting and at what cost?
BusinessFOXBusiness

Gold investors call Fed’s inflation bluff

Gold investors are taking the wheel, setting the precious metal up for a major rally as investors realize the Federal Reserve is powerless against rising and persistent inflation, according to one strategist. The precious metal on Thursday was flirting with a sixth straight day of gains, hovering near $1,800 an...
Economyactionforex.com

(FED) Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee

A joint meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors was held by videoconference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and continued on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.1. PRESENT:. Jerome H. Powell, Chair. John C. Williams, Vice Chair. Thomas I. Barkin. Raphael...
CurrenciesWest Side Journal

Exploring cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has been a topic ablaze in national news. One of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk tweets about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies often. As of March 2021, Forbes reported Tesla, a company of Musk’s, owned over 40,000 Bitcoin which at that time had a value of nearly 2.5 billion dollars.
POTUSPOLITICO

Fed in disarray!

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Minutes of Federal Reserve June 15-16 policy meeting

July 7 (Reuters) - Discussion of Repurchase Agreement Arrangements. Participants resumed their discussion from the April 2021 FOMC meeting of considerations related to the establishment of a domestic standing repurchase agreement (repo) facility (SRF) and a standing Foreign International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) repo facility. Building on discussion at previous meetings, the staff presented considerations for how these facilities might be designed. The design considerations were guided by participants' general desire to have these facilities play a backstop role in fostering effective implementation of monetary policy and supporting smooth functioning of markets. In April, participants highlighted the importance of designing these facilities in a way that would leave ample room for private market activity while minimizing the potential for stigma, promote equitable access to an appropriately broad set of counterparties, and be governed by the FOMC. With these principles and goals in mind, the staff presented potential terms for each facility.
StocksRolla Daily News

Stock Market Insights: America’s Large Banks take a Stress Test

No, they didn’t line up all the presidents of America’s largest banks to walk on a treadmill with a bunch of wires taped to them. Although that probably would have been more fun to watch. Each year since 2010 the Federal Reserve conducts a stress test on America’s largest banks...
BusinessCNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls to 1.30%, the lowest since February

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield continued its slide on Wednesday, dropping to the lowest since February despite concerns about rising inflation and a gradual removal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The drop in yields continued to mystify investors who mostly expected yields to climb higher this year as the economy recovered...
Businessthepaypers.com

Central banks worry about inflation, COVID-19, and debt - UBS survey

Inflation has emerged as one of the top concerns for central bank reserve managers, alongside a failure to end the COVID-19 crisis and soaring debt levels, Reuters cited the results of a UBS survey. Fears about inflation and uncontrolled rises in long-term yields were raised by 57% of respondents as...

