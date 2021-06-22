Exploring Finance
Much of the debt is short-term, making it extra sensitive to higher rates. Higher Interest Rates would immediately start putting strain on the Federal Budget. The US has over $28 Trillion dollars in debt and it continues to grow at an alarming rate. Even before COVID-19, the problem was becoming unwieldy. Ironically, despite adding $4T+ in debt over the last year, the pandemic may have given the US Government short-term reprieve as it gave the Federal Reserve a green light to drop rates back to zero.schiffgold.com