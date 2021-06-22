Cancel
Oakland, CA

San Francisco gang warfare blamed for Oakland Lake Merritt mass shooting

By CNN Newsource
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND (KPIX) — Two warring gangs from San Francisco appear to be responsible for a mass shooting at Lake Merritt on Saturday, Oakland police said on Monday. Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said his investigators were working with San Francisco police to find those responsible for the shooting a crowded event at Lake Merritt. One person was killed and eight others were injured; Armstrong said it’s believed the same group is responsible for multiple recent shootings.

